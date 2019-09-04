A mountain-climber has died while climbing a mountain in Co Mayo.

Man in sixties dies while climbing mountain in Co Mayo

Gardai confirmed that a man in his 60s died while climbing Mweelrea mountain in west Mayo on Wednesday afternoon.

"A sudden death was reported to gardai today at Mweelrea mountain," according to a spokesman for the garda press office.

The alarm was raised by a fellow climber.

Local emergency services assisted in the recovery operation.

The man’s body is to be taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a post-mortem is to take place to determine the cause of death.

Gardai said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Online Editors