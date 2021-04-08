Man in serious condition after Newbridge stabbing

A man in his 30s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital today after a stabbing incident in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

The incident happened approximately 7.30pm at Thomas Street in Newbridge where the man was discovered on the street after being stabbed in the chest.

Gardaí attended the scene and the victim was treated at the scene by Gardaí and paramedics before he was removed by ambulance to Hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment in St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Shortly after the incident a man in his 30s was arrested in the Newbridge area.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Newbridge Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The scene was preserved overnight and was due to be examined by local scenes of crime officers this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the Main Street and Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station (045) 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors