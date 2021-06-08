Man in serious condition after late-night attack by youths in Dublin’s inner city

A Garda crime scene investigator examines the scene of a serious assault near Ballybough cemetery in Fairview (Photo: Frank McGrath)

A man in his late 60s is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a group of youths in the Fairview area of Dublin late last night.

The victim suffered severe head injuries after being assaulted on Fairview Strand just after 11pm.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene after the alarm was raised.

“A male aged in his 60s was discovered in an unconscious state and was taken from the scene by emergency services to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” said a garda spokesman.

“A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. This investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Gardai sealed off a section of pavement outside the old Jewish cemetery, and a house across the road from it on Fairview Strand.

Members of the garda technical bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene, and took samples from bloodstains on the footpath.

It is understood Gardai are seeking others in connection with the investigation, having arrested one young man at the scene.

Locals said they were first alerted to the incident when they saw the blue lights from the emergency service vehicles.

“I could see the man on the ground and all the ambulance crews around him, then later I saw the man being arrested. He looked very young,” said one Fairview Strand resident.