Man in serious condition after Dublin stabbing

A man in his 40s was assaulted in Dublin last night and is in a serious condition.

Dublin Fire Brigade made a call to gardai at around 10.40pm last night after finding the man severely injured in the north city.

The man was found in the Charles Street Great area of Mountjoy, Dublin 1.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

No arrests have been made but gardaí said the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, gardaí said.