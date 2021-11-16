Man in serious condition after accident on electric scooter

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a road traffic incident in which he was riding an electric scooter.

Gardaí attended the scene of the serious road traffic collision that occurred on Herberton Road, Dublin 12, at approximately 8.45am.

The man in his 40s who was travelling on an electric scooter was taken to St James’s Hospital after he fell from his vehicle and he is understood to be in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a time in order for forensic collision investigators to technically examine the scene but it has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.