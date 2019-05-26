A man in his late thirties has lost his life in a two-vehicle crash this morning.

A man in his late thirties has lost his life in a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Man in late thirties becomes second person to lose life on Ireland's roads this weekend

The incident occurred at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Gorey at approximately 8.30a.m. this morning, when his car was in collision with another car.

The man was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a woman, was injured and removed to Wexford General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 - 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The man is the second person to lose his life on Ireland's roads this weekend.

Another man passed away in the early hours of this morning after a serious road collision yesterday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene after a collision involving a motorbike and a tractor.

The drive of the motorbike, a 26-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

He sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the tractor, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene yesterday and carried out a forensic collision investigation.

The road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 - 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors