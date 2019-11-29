A man is in hospital after an ambush-style shooting in Ballyvolane in Co Cork.

Man in hospital after shooting incident in Ballyvolane, Co Cork

The shooting occurred at 7.40pm today in the Chapel Gate area of Ballyvolane as the man was walking home.

He is believed to have been targeted by a lone gunman.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack, but is expected to recover.

The victim - who is in his 40s - was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

He is expected to undergo surgery for an injury to his abdomen.

Further details of his injuries were unclear.

Gardaí were at the scene within minutes and a hunt for the gunman, assisted by the armed Regional Support Unit, is now under way.

The area has been cordoned off and is being examined by forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said the motive for the attack remains unclear.

They have appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Door-to-door inquiries in the area are now under way.

Gardaí have also appealed to any motorist who was in the area and whose vehicle is equipped with a dashcam to contact them.

Cobh Cllr Sinead Sheppard told Independent.ie that she was worried that incidents like this were becoming the norm.

“It seems like these things are happening more and more each year,” she said.

“Twenty years ago, if someone was shot it would be the talk of the town for weeks, but in recent times it’s like we’ve become so used to these violent acts.

“It’s very upsetting that this man has been injured and of course the entire community will be shocked when they hear about this news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and I hope he makes a full recovery,” she said.

