Man in his twenties suspected of sick ‘prank’ that forced Covid test centre to close

A young Bangor man is suspected of being behind a sick ‘prank’ that forced a Covid test centre to close.

The site at John Paul II primary school on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast had to shut down last weekend when footage emerged of a male agency worker urinating in a soap dispenser and placing it back in a bathroom.

The video, which is now being investigated by the PSNI, was uploaded onto the social media platform Snapchat.

Police have been passed the name of the suspected culprit, who is a young man aged in his 20s from Bangor.

He was not around when this newspaper called to a relative’s home, with a family member denying knowing him despite being friends with him on Facebook.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “On August 23, police received a report of indecent behaviour by a male at a Covid-19 testing site in the Whiterock Road area of Belfast. Enquiries are continuing.”

The Bangor man named as being involved in the incident is known for making ‘prank’ videos which are uploaded onto social media.

When staff at the west Belfast test centre became aware that someone had urinated in the hand sanitiser the facility was shut down for 24 hours.

The agency worker was immediately sacked with Serco, the company awarded a contract by the Government to conduct test and trace services across the UK, branding the incident “disgusting”.

George McFarlane, head of operations at Serco, said: “This behaviour by an agency employee working at a test site that we run is disgusting and completely unacceptable and we are very sorry that it happened.

“As soon as the school reopened after the weekend, we informed them and notified the police.

“We have asked the agency to remove the individual and he will not be working on the test programme again.”

It is understood the man responsible was hired by the ALS People agency.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “The Serco contract is with the DHSC as part of the national testing programme.”

Footage of the incident first appeared on the Mail Online website. A source who tipped-off the media outlet said: ““The soap dispenser was left in the bathroom for staff to find the next day. I think it’s disgusting. My main issue is, it was the school’s soap dispenser, not ours, so it would have been left in the school where classes are starting in the next week or so and potentially used by the children there. It’s horrific.”