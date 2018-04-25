Man in his 50s killed after car collides with trailer
A man in his fifties was killed on a Mayo road this morning after the car in which he was driving struck a stationary trailer.
Gardaí are now investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N59 main Mulranny to Newport Road at approximately 9am this morning.
The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a stationary trailer. Gardaí confirm the local coroner has been notified.
The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.
Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors