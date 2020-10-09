Man in his 50s is second person arrested in connection with major Meath drugs and cash seizure

Gardai seized more than 1 million euro worth of drugs, cash and firearms during a search of a premises in Co Meath (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the seizure of approximately €958,800 of suspected drugs, €489,120 in cash and three firearms with ammunition in Meath on Tuesday.

The male in his early 50s was arrested this afternoon and is currently being held at Trim Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí arrested the man as part of their investigations after an intelligence-led operation, conducted by gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at business premises at Rathfeigh, Co Meath.

During the search, gardaí seized suspected MDMA tablets with an approximate value of €570,000, approximately €156,000 of suspected MDMA powder, approximately €140,800 of suspected cocaine, approximately €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately 6,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated value of €12,000, were seized by gardaí.

A man (early 40s) was arrested at the scene on October 6 and remains in custody at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Online Editors