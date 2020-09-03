Man in his 50s arrested as gardaí seize €30,000 in suspected cannabis at Limerick growhouse

MORE than €30,000 of suspected cannabis has been seized in a growhouse and a middle-aged man arrested.

The man in his 50s was arrested after gardaí found a grow house with €15,200 of mature cannabis plants and €15,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Officers also seized fans, heat lamps, an irrigation system and gardening equipment at the property in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

And the Scenes of Crime Unit photographed all items. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick yesterday at around 6pm, was assisted by the Armed Support Unit and a search warrant.

The man was taken to Henry Street Garda Station. He is currently under detention, charged under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

As part of the investigation searches were conducted at two other properties in Limerick. No other items of evidential value were seized during these searches.

An investigation is ongoing.

