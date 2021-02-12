Man in his 40s shot dead in first gun murder of the year

Crime scene: Gardaí at the scene in Ballymun, Dublin, where a man was shot dead last night. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A man has died following a gangland gun attack in north Dublin last night.

The man aged in his mid-40s was named locally as Paddy Lyons. He was shot in the Belclare area of Ballymun.

Detectives are now probing if the murder is linked to a local dispute, or if it may have been carried out by the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí were alerted to the shooting at around 9pm and rushed to the scene.

The victim was treated for gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives have set up an incident room at Ballymun garda station.

They are also appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information in relation to the incident, to contact them.

Gardaí were last night examining a motive for the first gun murder of the year.

A spokesperson said that gardaí were investigating “a fatal shooting incident” that occurred in Belclare Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin, yesterday evening at 9pm.

“A male, aged in his mid-40s, received a number of gunshot wounds and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the spokesperson said last night.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.”

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas yesterday between 8pm and 9.15pm.

“Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash-cam and mobile phone footage, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí,” the spokesperson said.

The scene was preserved last night for a technical examination. Anyone with any information should contact Ballymun garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors