Man in his 40s shot dead in Dublin
A man has been shot dead in Dublin this afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in the Foxdene area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
Gardaí were responding to calls reporting shots being discharged in the area shortly after 2pm.
"A number of shots were discharged at the scene," a garda spokesman said.
"A man believed to be in his 40s was fatally injured."
The scene of the shooting is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.
The body of the man remains at the scene.
More to follow
Online Editors