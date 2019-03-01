A man has been shot dead in Dublin this afternoon.

Man in his 40s shot dead in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in the Foxdene area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Gardaí were responding to calls reporting shots being discharged in the area shortly after 2pm.

"A number of shots were discharged at the scene," a garda spokesman said.

"A man believed to be in his 40s was fatally injured."

The scene of the shooting is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Gardai at the scene of the shooting in Clondalkin in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

The body of the man remains at the scene.

Online Editors