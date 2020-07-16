Man in his 20s due in court after an elderly man was stabbed in Dublin

Gardaí today arrested a man in relation to an incident which saw an elderly man stabbed.

The incident is reported to have happened in the River Road area of Ashtown, Dublin 7, at around 11.40am yesterday.

Gardaí responded to reports that a man, aged in his early 70s, had received a stab wound to his leg.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance crew and was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí today arrested a man, aged in his 20s, close to the scene and a knife has been recovered.

The man was detained at Cabra Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10:30am.

