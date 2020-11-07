Man in his 20s arrested and charged over aggravated burglary in Dundalk

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in a house in Dundalk after a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with hand injuries last night.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and his condition is described as not serious.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at Muirhevnamor around 9pm last night and arrested a man said to be in his mid 20s at the scene.

He was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court this Saturday morning.

Online Editors