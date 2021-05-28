Man in garda custody after a woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife 

A man remains in garda custody after a woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife in west Dublin this morning.

Armed gardaí arrested the suspect following a search operation in Ballyfermot.

Emergency services, including paramedics, were alerted to the scene in the Cherry Orchard area at around 10.30am.

They discovered a 30-year-old woman inside a house with a head wound following an assault. Her injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

A helicopter from the garda Air Support Unit was requested to assist in the search operation.

Members of the Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit were also called to the scene to locate the suspect.

A man was found hiding in a nearby property a short time later and a knife was recovered.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently being quizzed on suspicion of assault.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The attack is not being treated as a random incident and it’s understood the man is known to the victim.

Gardaí can detain him for a period of up to 24 hours before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The scene was sealed-off for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

Videos from the scene shows a number of garda vehicles and an ambulance present.

Footage also recorded the suspect being led away in handcuffs as he is heard saying: “She’s a rat”.

A number of bystanders watch on as one woman tells him “Enjoy your sentence”.

Gardaí are this evening continuing to question the suspect.

“The male was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a spokesman said.