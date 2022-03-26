The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A 27-year-old man has died and a man in his 70s is fighting for his life in hospital following a double stabbing on Saturday morning in Cork.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to the incident.

The violent incident occurred at 3:30am in the Sea View Avenue housing estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old male seriously injured with apparent stab wounds to his chest and while emergency services desperately attemptted to assist him, he died at the scene.

A 75-year-old man was also discovered at the scene with serious stabbing injuries, and he was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved.

A full forensic examination will be conducted later today by experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist and a full post mortem examination will be conducted later today (Saturday) at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the areas of Carrigaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow..