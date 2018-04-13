Man in 'critical condition' after being found in Dublin park
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious injuries in a Dublin park.
The man, who is in his 40s, was discovered by a passer-by in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght shortly before 8am this morning.
He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.
It is not yet known how the man sustained his injuries.
The scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors