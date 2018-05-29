A man has been hospitalised following a single vehicle crash on the M50 southbound this morning.

Man hospitalised following M50 crash as motorists warned of 'major' delays

The incident happened between the J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow exits.

A garda spokesman said the man was taken to hospital as a precaution. Emergency services have cleared the crash but major delays remain.

Tailbacks are currently at the Ballymun exit. Gardaí are urging people to avoid taking this route if possible.

"Major delays. Gardaí at scene. Northbound traffic delays due to onlookers." Traffic is also heavy on the N4 as a result of the crash.

Drivers are advised to use the Outer Ring Road as an alternative route. DUBLIN TRAFFIC ALERT - M50 traffic delays southbound from JCN 7 Lucan one lane currently open. Gardaí at scene. Northbound traffic delays due to onlookers. pic.twitter.com/C9ftNz0ZsG — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 29, 2018 Meanwhile, in Wicklow, there are reports of a fallen tree on the Rathdrum/Glenealy Road.

Drivers are being urged to approach with care.

While in Kildare, there's a crash on the M7 northbound between J10 Naas South and J9 Naas North, with traffic heavy on approach from the M9 merge.

Online Editors