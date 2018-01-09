News Irish News

Man hospitalised following crash involving two trucks at Port Tunnel entrance

The crash at the entrance to the Port Tunnel on the M1. Photo: Mark Condren
Ralph Riegel

One man was hospitalised following a crash involving two trucks at the entrance to the Port Tunnel this morning.

The crash occurred around 7.40am at the Coolock Lane and caused major delays in the area.

A resulting fuel spill has now been cleared and all lanes are reopened to traffic.

However, emergency services are continuing to use in the hard shoulder.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach and refrain from onlooking, gardaí said.

Four fire engines and two ambulances attended the scene.

Separately motorists have been advised of icy conditions in the coming week, with commuters being warned to expect frost, black ice and even freezing fog.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists to exercise caution due to challenging road conditions.

Worst-hit by the icy conditions yesterday were roads around Laois, Offaly, Tipperary and Kildare, where temperatures sank as low as -6C.

Councils stressed that grit and road-salting lorries were operating overnight on all main routes. However, the RSA warned that drivers should take care on secondary roads, some of which may not have received multiple treatments.

Met Éireann warned that temperatures were not likely to return to milder levels until Friday, when blustery conditions will bring in warmer Atlantic air.

The wind will also bring some heavy showers.

The cold spell is being driven by Arctic air from Scandinavia and the far north.

