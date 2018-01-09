One man was hospitalised following a crash involving two trucks at the entrance to the Port Tunnel this morning.

Man hospitalised following crash involving two trucks at Port Tunnel entrance

The crash occurred around 7.40am at the Coolock Lane and caused major delays in the area.

A resulting fuel spill has now been cleared and all lanes are reopened to traffic. However, emergency services are continuing to use in the hard shoulder.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach and refrain from onlooking, gardaí said. Four fire engines and two ambulances attended the scene.

We're dealing with a HGV RTC #M50 #M1 Southbound entrance to Port Tunnel (Coolock Lane). #traffic will be affected as this incident is ongoing. Check @GardaTraffic @DCCTraffic @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive for alternative routes #Dublin pic.twitter.com/gwKDra2mJZ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2018 Separately motorists have been advised of icy conditions in the coming week, with commuters being warned to expect frost, black ice and even freezing fog. Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists to exercise caution due to challenging road conditions.

Worst-hit by the icy conditions yesterday were roads around Laois, Offaly, Tipperary and Kildare, where temperatures sank as low as -6C. Councils stressed that grit and road-salting lorries were operating overnight on all main routes. However, the RSA warned that drivers should take care on secondary roads, some of which may not have received multiple treatments.

Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy mist or drizzle in places. Persistent rain will develop in the W, spreading over Munster and Connacht by noon, and to remaining areas through the afternoon & eve. It will be heavy at times. Highs of 5 to 9 degrees with mod SE winds. pic.twitter.com/SutXZC6MgN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 9, 2018 Met Éireann warned that temperatures were not likely to return to milder levels until Friday, when blustery conditions will bring in warmer Atlantic air.

The wind will also bring some heavy showers.

The cold spell is being driven by Arctic air from Scandinavia and the far north.

