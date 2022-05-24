A man in his 20s has been arrested and another is receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital following a fight in a busy Dublin Airport terminal today.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media on Tuesday, shows how a fight broke out between two men before others became involved.

Initially, the two men are separated in attempts to break up the fight but they clash once again and begin fighting with men standing around them looking on.

One man is then attacked by a third man from behind and falls to the ground before he is kicked in the head and has his head repeatedly stamped on before he is dragged away from the scene of the fight by onlookers.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the incident at Dublin Airport this evening and that a man was taken to Beaumont to be treated for injuries. His condition is currently not known.

“Gardaí, with the assistance of the DAA Airport Police responded to a public order incident at Dublin Airport earlier this evening, 24th May 2022.

“One man has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“One man (20s) was arrested and is currently detained at Swords Garda station.

“No further information available at this time. Investigations ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The DAA confirmed that the incident occurred at Dublin Airport this evening and was attended by An Garda Síochána.

"As this incident is subject to a police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson for the DAA said.





