Man hospitalised after he was struck by cow that escaped from local mart

A man has been hospitalised after he was struck by a cow that escaped from a mart in Ennis, Co Clare yesterday.

The cow freed itself while being loaded into the mart at around 10.15am, making its way towards Quin road.

A man who tried to intervene was knocked onto the ground by the animal.

The injured man was treated for minor head injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

The cow then fled onto Quin Road where it collided with a van causing minor damages to the vehicle.

The animal was captured by mart workers at the back of a Dunnes Stores carpark on Friar's Walk.

Sergeant Gary Stack of Ennis Garda station told ClareFM: "It made it's way through town, turning right at Friar's Walk making it's way in as far as Dunnes Stores and Park Avenue on Friar's Walk before it was brought to a halt at Park Avenue where a couple of men from Clare Mart managed to get it into a trailer again."

Online Editors