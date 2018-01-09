Man hospitalised after fire breaks out in city centre building
A man has been brought to hospital following a fire in Dublin city overnight.
The blaze broke out at a residential building on Marrowbone Lane on the south of the city at 2.25am.
Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and were there within five minutes.
There were a number of people in the property and one adult man was brought to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
More to follow...
