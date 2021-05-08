Man hospitalised after being seriously assaulted by group in Co Cork 

A man has been hospitalised after he was seriously assaulted by a group of people in Co Cork yesterday.

At around 5pm the man in his late 20s sustained a number of lacerations while being involved in an altercation with a group of people on Bakers Road in Charleville.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and his condition is understood to be stable.

The scene was examined by local scenes of crime officers.

No arrests have been made and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the Bakers Road area at the time of the incident, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



