A man has been arrested over an incident in which a van drove “at speed” through the electric gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home in the early hours of the morning.

The Sligo/Leitrim TD told Independent.ie that his wife was home alone when the incident occurred at 2am on Thursday, and it was a very frightening situation for her.

In an update on Friday, gardaí said a man has now been arrested.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim in the early hours of Thursday morning 29th September, 2022 at approximately 2am," they said in a statement.

“A man, aged in his late 40s was arrested this morning Friday 30th September, 2022 on suspicion of endangerment and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrick-On-Shannon Garda station.”

Mr Kenny earlier recounted what happened.

"There was an incident last night at about 2am at my home, where my wife was alone,” he said.

"A van drove through the electric gates at speed and past the end of the house crashing into a set of double glass doors at the rear of the house.

"The driver stayed at the scene, the gardai and ambulance service arrived quickly as did the fire service from Ballinamore.

"The driver was taken to hospital and later arrested.

"This was a very traumatic and frightening situation for my wife and we don’t want to say anymore as the gardai have an investigation to carry out.

"We do want to thank all the emergency services for their speedy and professional attendance at our home.”

In 2019, Mr Kenny’s car was burnt out at his family home in Aughavas, and last year gardaí investigated a phone call made to the office of the TD, during which the caller threatened to shoot a garda.