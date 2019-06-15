Man held as mother of three is found dead

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s after a mother of three was found dead in a house in Westport, Co Mayo.

It is understood gardaí were called to the scene in Kilbree, a short distance from the town, around 10am yesterday.

The woman, named locally as Valerie Kilroy (41), was the mother of three young children. The 46-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident was last night being held at Castlebar garda station. Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Last night the body remained at the scene, which was being preserved pending an examination by the State pathologist. A Garda spokeswoman said the woman's family had been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Castlebar garda station on 094 9038200, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

Westport councillor Christy Hyland told the Irish Independent he was stunned by the tragedy. "All I can say at this time is that my thoughts and prayers go to this woman during this very sad time," he said.

Irish Independent