Man held as gardaí search for missing Natalia

A man has been arrested over the suspected murder of a 30-year-old mother-of-three whose body has not yet been recovered.

The suspect, in his 30s, was held late on Sunday night by detectives investigating the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn, who has been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo town, since early Sunday morning.

A man who is well known to the victim has been in custody in Ballymote garda station since his arrest at about 11pm on Sunday. The foreign national is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. A decision must be made whether he be charged or released by this morning. While specialist officers continued to grill the suspect last night, a frantic search continued for any trace of Natalia, including in a wooded area around 5km south-west of Sligo town. Garda divers are also expected to start a search at Lough Gill this morning.

A house in Sligo has also been sealed off and is being examined by forensic officers. One line in the investigation is that Natalia may have been killed as part of a "personal grudge situation". "We are hopeful that this lady is still alive but in reality we would be amazed if that was the situation. This looks very sinister to say the least," a senior source said last night.

Yesterday, gardaí made an official appeal for information in what they described as a missing person's case. Officers described her as being 5ft 8in, slim, with green eyes and medium length, straight blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black open-toe sandals. A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Sligo are concerned for Natalia's safety and any person who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 - 9157000, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111. We are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL on Sunday morning in the Sligo area."

Yesterday, Natalia's sister made a heartfelt appeal on Facebook for information in the case. Magdalena McMorrow said: "My sister Natalia went out last Saturday night and has not come back. She has three children and would never have done this before. She went to the cinema and Garavogue after. She is believed to have gone to a house party around Crozon/Caltragh afterwards.

"Please, if you have any information, seen her or maybe have CCTV outside your house in the area, get in touch with Sligo garda station or myself."

Irish Independent