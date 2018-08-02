A MAN had most of his ear hacked off and was stabbed twice in the chest in a gang attack after a drugs binge party.

Man had part of ear severed in attack at party

The attack by a group of up to four men happened in a flats complex in Dublin’s south inner city.

Senior sources told the Herald that the bloody assault at about 9am yesterday followed a house party at the Whitefriar Gardens flats.

The victim, who has a crack cocaine addiction, is understood to have been targeted on a balcony.

The man (39), who is well-known to officers because of his involvement in drug-related crime, has not made a complaint and is not co-operating with the investigation.

“He just wants to forget about this now and is not giving any information about the savage assault he endured,” a senior source said last night.

Gardai believe the attack is linked to the increasingly violent low-level drugs scene in the south inner city, much of which is being orchestrated by thugs with links to the Kinahan cartel.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation, which is being led by Kevin Street gardai, who spoke to the victim in St James’s Hospital yesterday.

It was unclear last night whether it would be possible to save his ear, but specialist surgeons were said to be involved in the case.

“The amount of blood that this man lost was shocking. CCTV will be examined and gardai will be looking for the culprits,” a senior source said.

“This was a horrific crime, and gardai are in no doubt it is linked to the local drugs trade.”

The victim has multiple previous convictions, including for attempting to rob a shop at knifepoint, arson and biting a garda.

He has served several jail sentences for offences linked to his serious drug addiction, and lived at various addresses in the south inner city and Crumlin in recent years when he was not locked up.

Yesterday morning’s daylight attack is one of a string of drugs-related incidents in the south inner city in recent days.

Last week, an employee of St James’s Hospital reported to gardai that they had heard shots fired at Basin Street flats, only two kilometres from the scene of yesterday’s bloody assault.

When officers examined the scene they were unable to find any evidence.

However, in a more serious incident, a young man was abducted, tied up and beaten by a gang in the same area.

A number of teenagers snatched the man in the Basin Street flats area on Friday night.

They then stripped him nak-ed and tied his hands back with cable ties before savagely beating him.

He suffered injuries to his head, face and body.

The man later managed to free himself from the cable ties and escape to the James Street area, where he raised the alarm and an ambulance was called.

It is understood he tried to gain entry to a sex shop before he was finally helped by a passer-by who gave him some underwear while he waited for the emergency services to arrive.

“The problem here is that some of these fellas are not only using crack cocaine, they’re also taking heroin on the same day,” a senior source said.

“It’s driving lads absolutely nuts and it’s a really serious problem.”

None of the recent incidents are suspected to be linked to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.

