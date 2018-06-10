Man found with serious head injury outside Bray hotel has died
A man found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel in Bray, Co Wicklow has now died, a garda spokesman said.
The man, who was 45, was found on Bray's Main Street at around 2am on Saturday morning.
He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead this morning.
Gardai are now investigating "all aspects of the incident to establish the facts".
A post mortem will be carried out later today.
Witnesses or anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors