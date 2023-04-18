Man found liable for Omagh bombing has died aged 70

Colm Murphy, the first person to have been convicted and later acquitted of involvement in the Omagh bombing, has died at the age of 70 of a degenerative lung disease.

Murphy from Belleeks in Co Armagh had lived in Dundalk Co Louth for most of his adult life.

He was first imprisoned in the south of Ireland in 1972 for possession of a weapon, sent to the Curragh camp to be imprisoned with the IRA prisoners he escaped in October 1972, and was recaptured in May 1973.

In 1976, he received a three-year sentence for firearms offences and membership of the Provisional IRA.

In July 1983, Murphy was arrested in the US, after attempting to buy a consignment of M60 machine guns to be shipped to Ireland for use by the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

He received a five-year prison sentence, but returned to Ireland in December 1985 after being released early.

A building contractor by trade, he owned a considerable property portfolio in the border area of Co Louth.

In 2002, he was convicted of conspiring to cause the 1998 bombing which claimed the lives of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, injuring almost 300 others.

Murphy was alleged to have lent two mobile phones to the Real IRA who were responsible for the bomb which devastated the market town in 1998. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Having successfully appealed the conviction in 2005, he was cleared of any involvement at a retrial in February 2010.

In 2009, Murphy was one of four men found by a civil court to be liable for the Omagh bombing in a case taken by relatives of the victims. Following a civil retrial, on March 20, 2013, Murphy and Seamus Daly were found liable for involvement in the bombing.

He died today following a lengthy illness with funeral details yet to be released.