The body of a man, understood to have been dead for some time, was discovered in an apartment in Cork last night.

Man found dead in apartment may have suffered sun stroke

It has been reported the man, who was aged 45, died of suspected sun stroke and may have been in the property since Friday.

Cork City Fire Brigade said they had four units attending "a serious incident" on the Lee Road in the city. They attended the scene after being called out shortly before 10.30pm.

Units from An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service were also at the scene. A spokesperson for the HSE declined to comment on the nature of the incident.

"We don't comment on individual cases," a statement to the Irish Independent said. A source said while there were some early indications of a possible cause of death, it was too early to say definitively how the man died, or how long the body was left undiscovered.

It's understood no foul play was initially suspected by officers.

