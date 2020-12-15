Man flees on bicycle after cash-in-transit robbery with hammer

The culprit stole an undisclosed sum of cash and fled on two wheels.

A man that robbed a cash box from a cash-in-transit (CIT) employee while wielding a hammer fled the scene on a bicycle earlier today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the robbery on Thomas Street, Dublin at 12:45pm today.

A CIT staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street and while returning to the security van, he was approached and threatened by a lone male armed with a hammer.

The male took possession of a cash box before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

No one was physically harmed in the raid and an undisclosed sum of cash was taken.

A short time later, gardaí located an empty cash box on fire at St. Kevin’s Ave off New Street, Dublin 8. The fire was extinguished and the scene and cash box have been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

An Garda Síochána at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St. Kevin’s Avenue/New Street between 12:30pm and 2:30pm today to check video footage (including dash cam) recorded in the area and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

