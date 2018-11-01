A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in a Midlands town in the early hours of Thursday.

Man fights for his life following early-morning assault in Midlands town

Gardaí in Kildare are investigating the serious assault that occurred on Duke Street, Athy.

The victim is a man in his early 30s who is believed to be Irish but not from the immediate Athy area.

Gardai preserved the scene of the incident on Duke Street pending a forensic examination, as well as a second scene nearby on the Stradbally Road where a crashed and partially burned out Audi car was discovered at around the same time.

Members of the technical bureau could be seen gathering forensic evidence at the scenes, including blood stains on the wall and door of a shop on Duke Street.

The garda investigation is ongoing.

