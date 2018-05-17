A man fighting for his life after an early morning stabbing in Inchicore in Dublin was attacked at a nearby apartment complex, gardai believe.

A man fighting for his life after an early morning stabbing in Inchicore in Dublin was attacked at a nearby apartment complex, gardai believe.

Man fighting for life after stabbing as gardai examine Luas stop for evidence

The incident happened at around 6am when a row broke out at the Tyrone Court apartments.

Gardai believe one man stabbed two others before fleeing the scene. A man was arrested nearby and is being questioned at Kilmainham garda station. The early indications are that the stabbing occurred in the apartment complex, while the arrest and a search for a weapon occurred at the Blackhorse Luas stop nearby.

Blackhorse Luas stop this morning

Luas services were disrupted for a time earlier this morning as the garda investigation got underway. Gardai have sealed off a group of apartments in Parknoe House apartments in Tyrone Court and members of the garda technical bureau are examining the scene for forensic evidence.

One local resident said there is a bloodied jacket on the first landing, but garda tape extends up to the floors above it. Earlier gardai sealed off the Blackhorse Luas stop on the Red Line and a similar forensic search was undertaken.

One man was critically injured in the stabbing, while a second man was less seriously injured. They were both treated at the scene by Dublin Fire Brigade personnel before being transferred to St James's Hospital.

The man who was most seriously injured has since undergone surgery.

A motive for the attack is not yet clear and gardai are keeping an open mind as to what triggered it.

Online Editors