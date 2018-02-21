News Irish News

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Man fighting for life after stab attack in city bar

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man was in serious condition last night after being stabbed at a bar in Waterford city.

The man (27) was stabbed a number of times in the stomach at around 3.00pm.

A man was arrested a short time later and was being questioned.

He was taken to Waterford Garda Station and is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act.

A source at the bar said the incident "was over in 60 seconds" and that the men were "strangers" to the bar.

According to gardai, investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors

