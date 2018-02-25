Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north Dublin
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in the head in north Dublin tonight.
The shooting happened in the Moatview Gardens area of Coolock at 8.15pm.
The man, who is in his 20s, was treated at the scene and has since been taken to hospital.
A large garda presence remains in the area including members of the Armed Support Unit.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
