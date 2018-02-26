Man fighting for his life after being shot in head

A 28-year-old man was last night fighting for his life after being shot on Dublin's northside.

The victim, named locally as Ken Finn, was struck at least once in the head during the gun attack in the Moativew area of Coolock.

Gardaí received reports of a shooting in Moatview Gardens at approximately 8.15pm and emergency services rushed to the scene. The young man was discovered with serious injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics for some time.

His injuries were last night described as serious and he was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The scene of the shooting remained sealed off this morning pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

Three cars were covered with black plastic sheeting and garda tape cordoned off a number of houses at the end of the Coolock cul de sac. A source told the Irish Independent that investigators will look into whether the shooting was connected with a local organised crime gang.

"It's early days and there are a number of people who could have been behind this shooting," the source said. It is not at this stage believed to be directly linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud, although gardaí are keeping an open mind.

