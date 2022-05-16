Man fighting for his life after being found unconscious in playground

The man, in his late 40s, underwent surgery yesterday morning and last night remained in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital (pictured). Photo: Tony Gavin

Gardaí are attempting to track the movements of a man who is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious in a south Dublin playground.

The man, aged in his late 40s, remains critically ill in hospital after being discovered with serious head injuries in the Mac Uilliam estate in ­Tallaght on Saturday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade was alerted to the scene and informed gardaí, who subsequently launched an investigation.

The man was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

He had surgery yesterday morning and last night remained in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are in the process of tracking the man’s movements in the lead-up to the discovery.

One source said: “There is still no clear indication of what happened to this man, so gardaí are trying to piece together his movements and see who he was with on Saturday.

“At this stage it is being investigated as a serious assault and gardaí are trying to establish how this man suffered these serious injuries.

“He has undergone surgery for the head wounds and remains in intensive care in a critical condition.”

The man was discovered about 11.40pm and the scene was forensically preserved overnight to facilitate a technical examination.