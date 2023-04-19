Man facing five-year wait to see a specialist about obesity, Oireachtas health committee told

A man who has lost both legs is facing a five-year wait to see a specialist about his obesity which he needs to tackle in order to get prosthetic limbs, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

Chairman of the committee Deputy Sean Crowe highlighted the case, one of several brought to his attention, when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly appeared to give an update on revised health estimates.

Deputy Crowe also said he had also been contacted about a patient in Donegal whose jaws need to be realigned. He was promised surgery in 2020 and he is still waiting.

Mr Donnelly said he has asked the HSE to focus on very long waiters.

Although several of these people no longer need to be seen there are instances of people waiting years, he acknowledged.

He said a lot of investment has been allocated to obesity services in Loughlinstown hospital and staff are being successfully recruited.

He believed that this will impact waiting lists and reduce the waiting times for obesity surgery.

Meanwhile, referring to scoliosis waiting lists he said a substantial amount of money was allocated to tackling the delays for children .

There were 380 surgeries in 2019 and 509 last year. The lists have not come down because of the numbers being referred.

An additional operating theatre in Temple St Hospital has been delayed but it is now back on track and extra beds are also being opened.

“There is more money than can be spent,” he insisted.

Asked about extra costs driving staff from Dublin, he said he would be in favour of an extra allowance for workers the health service is struggling to hire.

He instanced staff in disability services for children.

However, he said any such allowance would need to be negotiated.

He added that that ”in line with our Programme for Government commitment to universal healthcare, Budgets 2021, 2022 and now 2023 have provided an unprecedented level of investment. “

So far this decade we have seen record levels of recruitment with nearly 20,000 extra staff including 6,201 nurses and midwives; 3,047 health and social care professionals; and 1,805 doctors and dentists. The HSE has opened an additional 970 permanent hospital beds, excluding critical care, since January 1, 2020.

“The level of funding provided will enable the advancement of a number of priorities in 2023 including addressing unacceptably long waiting lists, women’s health issues, patient access and delivery of beds.