Man facing almost 400 sex offence charges was former underage GAA coach

An Irishman arrested by US authorities over hundreds of alleged sexual offences against children was a former underage GAA coach, whose work brought him regularly to matches in the midlands.

The man is now facing extradition in relation to hundreds of sex offence charges in Ireland.

US court documents reveal that he is currently charged with 394 criminal counts arising from alleged "protracted sexual abuse of two minor victims”.

He is charged with 210 counts of sexual assault, 177 counts of rape, and one count of attempted rape according to the documents, as well as other offences.

All of the alleged offences were committed in Ireland - and warrants were issued on September 26, 2017 by a district court judge in Longford.

It is understood that through his line of work, the man was previously involved with attending regular GAA matches in the midlands.

The documents state that the accused “was well-known within the small community in which the offences occurred, and in particular within the local sporting community”.

It also notes that he “had significant involvement in the local GAA scene” and had “coached underage teams”.

He was apprehended this week as a “fugitive of Justice” in a joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security.

The man was arrested at his home in Carpenter Village Apartments in New York, shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday.

He appeared in court, and US media reports that he will face an extradition hearing next Friday, January 25.

The alleged offences happened between 2004 and 2009.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana do not comment on investigations in other jurisdicitons.”

