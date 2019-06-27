A man was treated for serious burn injuries after he was electrocuted while trying to recover a drone that got tangled in power lines

A man was treated for serious burn injuries after he was electrocuted while trying to recover a drone that got tangled in power lines

Man electrocuted after trying to recover a drone caught in power lines

The incident this evening resulted in the temporary loss of power to almost a thousand ESB customers in the area.

Firefighters and paramedics from Dún Laoghaire responded to the incident earlier this afternoon in south Dublin.

Medics from nearby Loughlinstown ambulance station also attended the scene.

It’s understood the man, who is in his 20s, used a rod in an attempt to retrieve the drone.

Dublin Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter: "The brigade tweeted: 'Firefighter/Paramedics from Dún Laoghaire responded with @LoughlinstwnNAS to a person suffering from burns after being electrocuted trying to retrieve a drone in a South Dublin park. @ESBNetworks have confirmed that it was a 10kV line. NEVER EVER attempt to go near ESB cables.”

Drone caught in power lines in south Dublin park PHOTO CREDIT Dublin Fire Brigade

A spokesman for ESB Networks this evening confirmed that it was working with emergency services at the scene of the accident.

He said the incident is a stark reminder to the public of the dangers of interfering with any electrical wires or poles.

This includes flying drones, kites or anything that could come into contact with the wire.

“The ESB has a long history of safety warnings to the public about the dangers of power lines,” he told Independent.ie.

“People should be aware that they are never to be in contact with electrical wires and this is an unfortunate reminder,” he said.

Online Editors