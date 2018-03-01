Man earlier reported missing has been located safe and well

Independent.ie

Gardaí have confirmed that a man earlier reported missing has been located safe and well.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/man-earlier-reported-missing-has-been-located-safe-and-well-36659646.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article34134728.ece/35869/AUTOCROP/h342/garda%20jacket.jpg