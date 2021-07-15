Man due to be charged over credit union robbery in which detective Adrian Donohoe was shot dead

A man is due to be charged this morning over the credit union robbery in which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

The suspect, a 32-year living in Northern Ireland, was re-arrested in the Dundalk area of Louth this morning.

He was previously detained by detectives investigating the murder of Adrian Donohoe (43) at Lordship Credit Union in Dundalk on January 25, 2013.

The man is due to be charged in relation to the armed robbery before a sitting of Dundalk District Court.

The suspect will also be charged with a number of so-called ‘creeper burglary offences’ that occurred in 2012 and 2013.

He will be the second person charged in relation to the major garda investigation.

Last August, Armagh man Aaron Brady (30) was convicted of the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe and sentenced to a minimum of 40 years imprisonment.

A jury found he was the masked raider who fatally shot the detective at point blank range. Brady has appealed the conviction.

Gardaí are also continuing their investigations into the other suspects, including members of the robbery gang as well as those who provided them with logistical support.

They are liaising with international colleagues including the PSNI and agencies in the US.

The significant garda inquiry is being led by Adrian Donohoe's colleagues at Dundalk garda station who are supported by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).