A 41-year old man is to due to appear in court tomorrow morning, charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of pub stab victim Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor.

Man due to appear in court in connection with fatal stabbing at Limerick pub

The 24-year old victim was fatally stabbed in Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, in Limerick, last Saturday.

He died a short time later at University Hospital Limerickt.

Garda sources confirmed a man who was arrested on Monday over the killing is due to appear before Limerick District Court Wednesday morning.

Earlier tonight hundreds of people turned out near Mr O’Connor’s home in Kileely where an intimate remembrance vigil was held.

Mr O’Connor’s family, friends and neighbours released hundreds of balloons into the sky in his memory.

Meanwhile, according to funeral arrangements posted on rip.ie Mr O’Connor’s remains will repose in Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, from 5pm-6.30pm on Thursday.

Requiem mass will take place at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand at 9.30am on Friday with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

A post mortem was carried out on the victim’s body Monday, however gardai said they would not be disclosing details of the autopsy for “operational reasons”.

