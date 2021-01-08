Man due before court after gardaí seize drone and drugs near Portlaoise Prison

A drone, four phones, drugs and two cars were seized in the Garda operation near Portlaoise prison. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

A man in his 20s is due before court this morning in relation to the seizure by Gardai of a drone and drugs near the grounds of Portlaoise Prison.

The man was arrested at St John’s Square near the prison yesterday after the drone, crack cocaine, cocaine, cannabis worth €5,000 and four mobile phones were seized during the operation.

Two cars were also seized by gardai at the scene.

The man is due to appear before Naas District Court later this morning, charged in relation to the seizure.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit carried out the seizure and arrest at approximately 4pm on Wednesday and the man was arrested at the scene.

He was detained last night under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Portlaoise Garda Station.

During the operation, seven other males who were in the vicinity at the time were detained briefly under misuse of drugs legislation.

They were all released without charge a short time later, according to a garda spokesperson

Online Editors