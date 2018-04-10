Man dies, two others recovering in hospital following rescue operation 16 miles off west coast

A man has died following a rescue operation 16 miles off the west coast today.

Rescue crews recovered three men who had clung to a life raft for nearly an hour after their fishing boat capsized and sank.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter located and recovered the three casualties at approximately 1.20pm off Eagle Island, off the coast of Co Mayo. One casualty, a man aged in his fifties, was later pronounced dead at Sligo General Hospital. He is understood to be from the Mayo area.

Rescue off coast of Mayo (Photo: Air Corps)

The two other casualties are aged in their twenties and are recovering in hospital. The Malin Head Rescue Coordination centre picked up a mayday broadcast shortly after 12.30pm.

Coast Guard and Ballyglass RNLI teams immediately responded to the emergency and were tasked to the area. The search was also supported by an Air Corps Casa maritime patrol aircraft.

The crews spotted flares used by the casualties which enabled them to recover the people involved.

