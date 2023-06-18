Man dies, three injured in Kerry road crash

A man has died and three other people have been injured following a crash in Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the R552 in Ballylongford, Co. Kerry at around 4pm on Saturday.

The sole occupant of one car, a man, suffered fatal injuries.

The three occupants of the second car were brought to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

A man and woman were taken to University Hospital Kerry and a teenage girl was brought to Cork University Hospital.

Local diversions were in place on the road following the incident while technical examination took place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”