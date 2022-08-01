| 18.7°C Dublin

Man dies in two-car crash outside Omagh

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The collision on the Barony Road in the village of Mountfield outside Omagh happened at around 11.15pm on Sunday night.

It involved a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One.

The man who died is understood to have been driving the Kia.

A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone who might have captured dash-cam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

