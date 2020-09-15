Man dies in fatal road crash in Galway

A male aged in his 50s has died in a fatal collision in Co Galway.

The driver died after the collision on the L1313 at Gortachalla, Moycullen, after a collision at around 9.55pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera (including dash-cam) footage, to contact them at Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors