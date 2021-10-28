Man dies in early morning quarry accident in Dublin

A man has been killed in a workplace accident at a quarry and recycling facility in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The incident happened at around 6.35am today at the plant just off the main Dublin to Naas Road.

It is understood the man who died, who was in his mid 30s, had been involved in an accident involving a quarry vehicle.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to the city mortuary at Whitehall where a post mortem examination was due to take place.

“Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations into the sequence of events leading up to the incident, but it is understood they are treating it as a tragic accident,” a statement said.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man (30s) was fatally injured at a premises in Rathcoole, Co.Dublin, this morning

“The man received treatment at the scene but later passed away. The body of the man has since be removed to the local Mortuary in Whitehall to allow for a post-mortem to take place.”

The scene has been preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct their own investigation of the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.